Chennai

Car driver robbed

A 50-year-old car driver was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone at knife point in Vepery on Saturday.

The police said Lakshmanan, 50, of Kilpauk, a car driver, was on Ritherdon Road on Saturday afternoon, when two men on a bike asked him for his phone. When he refused to part with it, they attacked him with a knife on his head and sped away with the phone.

Lakshmanan lodged a complaint in Vepery police station. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2020 5:32:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/car-driver-robbed/article32253081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY