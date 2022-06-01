Car driver murdered by a gang in Madhavaram
Police arrest history sheeter; search is on for the gang
A 25-year-old man was murdered near his house by a gang in Madhavaram on Tuesday night. The Madhavaram Milk Colony Police have arrested a history sheeter Jebakumar in this connection and are investigating the case.
A police official said the victim, Mohan, was a car driver and was also a friend of Jebakumar.
The body has been sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The police are searching for the gang.
