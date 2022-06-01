Chennai

Car driver murdered by a gang in Madhavaram

A 25-year-old man was murdered near his house by a gang in Madhavaram on Tuesday night.  The Madhavaram Milk Colony Police have arrested a history sheeter Jebakumar in this connection and are investigating the case. 

A police official said the victim, Mohan, was a car driver and was also a friend of Jebakumar.

The body has been sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The police are searching for the gang. 


