Car driver murdered by a gang in Madhavaram

Police arrest history sheeter; search is on for the gang

Police arrest history sheeter; search is on for the gang

A 25-year-old man was murdered near his house by a gang in Madhavaram on Tuesday night. The Madhavaram Milk Colony Police have arrested a history sheeter Jebakumar in this connection and are investigating the case.

A police official said the victim, Mohan, was a car driver and was also a friend of Jebakumar.

The body has been sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The police are searching for the gang.