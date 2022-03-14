Car driver arrested with weapons in Nungambakkam
Police launch a search for four history-sheeters
During a routine patrol, the Nungambakkam police on Sunday arrested a driver who had concealed weapons in his car.
The police filed a case, and while interrogating the driver, Selvamani of Thoothukudi district, found that a gang of four persons — identified to be history-sheeters in other parts of the State — had been brought to the city and housed in a lodge near Mayor Siva Shanmugam Salai for kidnapping a person.
Based on further investigation, the police team identified the rooms in the lodge were booked by a businessman named A.M. Ganesh of Nungambakkam for bringing a person from K.K. Nagar to his house. The police team later interrogated the businessman and found he had engaged the four — Praveen Kumar of Sri Vaikuntam, Velmurugan of Tirunelveli and Selvam and Murugan of Marukalakurichi.
A search for the four had been launched, the police added.
