Chennai

Car driver arrested with weapons in Nungambakkam

During a routine patrol, the Nungambakkam police on Sunday arrested a driver who had concealed weapons in his car.

The police filed a case, and while interrogating the driver, Selvamani of Thoothukudi district, found that a gang of four persons — identified to be history-sheeters in other parts of the State — had been brought to the city and housed in a lodge near Mayor Siva Shanmugam Salai for kidnapping a person.

Based on further investigation, the police team identified the rooms in the lodge were booked by a businessman named A.M. Ganesh of Nungambakkam for bringing a person from K.K. Nagar to his house. The police team later interrogated the businessman and found he had engaged the four — Praveen Kumar of Sri Vaikuntam, Velmurugan of Tirunelveli and Selvam and Murugan of Marukalakurichi.

A search for the four had been launched, the police added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2022 12:37:48 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/car-driver-arrested-with-weapons-in-nungambakkam/article65222219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY