Car crash into supermarket not a case of racing or drunken driving: Police

February 16, 2022 01:23 IST

The city traffic police has denied that “racing” had caused a car crash into a supermarket in Anna Nagar on Sunday, and also ruled out drunken driving.

Police said on Sunday night, S. Rajesh of Anna Nagar West, with his three friends had dinner at a restaurant near the supermarket. A speeding white luxury car grazed against their vehicle just as they were about to start it. The youth quickly followed the car, which took a U-turn and proceeded westward.

Rajesh, who followed the car lost control of his vehicle as he pulled the handbrake instead of the gear. His car crashed into the pavement shop in the supermarket. His friend, Washim Alam, who sustained minor injuries, has been admitted in a hospital, police said.