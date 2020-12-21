Canine teeth seized at airport

CHENNAI

21 December 2020 00:31 IST

Canine teeth were seized by Chennai Air Customs from a flight that arrived from Dubai at the airport. These are sold as lockets for a high price, according to a press release.

On receiving inputs, officials checked a flight from Dubai and found tissue papers crushed into balls and hidden inside a hollow pipe between one of the seats. While one of them had two animal teeth, the other had one tooth and an ash like powder, the release said.

“Wild Life Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officer conducted morphological examination of the animal teeth and identified the same as Canine Teeth of the genus “Panthera”. The three teeth and powder have been seized under Customs Act read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The teeth and powder will be sent to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation, Tambaram, Chennai for identification of species,”the release said.

Advertising

Advertising