Cane farmers to get ₹123 crore dues

The Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association on Friday said officials have agreed to release dues of ₹123 crore for 2018-19 and an order was issued by the government in this regard.

In a statement, T. Ravindran, general secretary of the association, said the dues would be released from October 21.

“As a result, farmers supplying sugarcane to two mills belonging to the Public Department and nine cooperative sugar mills will stand to benefit,” he said.

The association said the mills should bear the interest to be paid by farmers to the banks since payments from the mills to the farmers have been delayed by 20 months, besides pointing out that it is mandated under the Sugarcane Control Order.

It also requested the government to help farmers get pending dues to the tune of ₹300 crore from Dharani, Rajshree, Ambika, Sakthi Sugar Mills before Deepavali.