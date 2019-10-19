Chennai

Cane farmers to get ₹123 crore dues

more-in

Association wants sugar mills to bear interest owed by farmers to banks

The Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association on Friday said officials have agreed to release dues of ₹123 crore for 2018-19 and an order was issued by the government in this regard.

In a statement, T. Ravindran, general secretary of the association, said the dues would be released from October 21.

“As a result, farmers supplying sugarcane to two mills belonging to the Public Department and nine cooperative sugar mills will stand to benefit,” he said.

The association said the mills should bear the interest to be paid by farmers to the banks since payments from the mills to the farmers have been delayed by 20 months, besides pointing out that it is mandated under the Sugarcane Control Order.

It also requested the government to help farmers get pending dues to the tune of ₹300 crore from Dharani, Rajshree, Ambika, Sakthi Sugar Mills before Deepavali.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 12:47:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cane-farmers-to-get-123-crore-dues/article29739554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY