Candidates preparing for civil services examination should also try TNPSC Group I exam: former DGP

October 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

All those who appear for UPSC civil services examination should appear for TNPSC Group I examination to achieve their dream of IAS, IPS and other services, said former TNPSC Chairman and IPS officer R.Natraj.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘UPSC and TNPSC Exams: Tips, techniques, and best practices’ organised by Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services and The Hindu Education Plus, Mr.Natraj said the government service has been a very big attraction for the youth in India. “The basic approach for both the UPSC and TNPSC examinations over the years is the same but the pattern of examination has changed,” he said.

Pointing to the initiatives taken by the Public Service Commission to outwit the coaching institutes and select the right candidates, he said the candidates should select original authors in the optional subjects and prepare their own notes. “We can take guidance. But our own notes are very important,” said Mr.Natraj.

“For current affairs, editorials and centre page articles of reputed newspapers like The Hindu are very important, because they are analytical with different ideas and critical thinking. We should take notes,” he said. Stressing the need for avoiding writing “telegraphic language answers” for TNPSC Group I, Mr.Natraj said candidates should write the right number of words for a complete answer to score marks.

“One should go through the syllabus of each examination thoroughly. Three coaching centres, as they say, are the syllabus, the previous years’ question papers and the school final examination books - NCERT books of Classes X, XI and XII for the UPSC and the Samacheer Kalvi Thittam books for the TNPSC,” said Mr.Natraj.

“For UPSC, the standard of answers expected is slightly higher. They look for critical thinking, synthetic thinking, depth of knowledge and analytical skills. These are very important for the UPSC,” he said.

“Originality is very important. You have to write your own answers. What they want is an intelligent answer. They don’t test your research ability or vastness of knowledge. How you present your ideas in a very cogent way is important. Your competition is with the question paper, not with the candidates,” he said.

Former DGP M.Ravi said the civil services examination in India will never lose its charm. “It is purely based on merit. This is the top most service in India. Candidates need not bother about lateral entry by the government. In the civil service, everything is structured, there is timely promotion, and it is very prestigious,” he said.

TAHDCO Managing Director K.S.Kandasamy said the Group I officers in Tamil Nadu have an advantage when compared to those in other states and get an opportunity to serve as IAS officers for a longer period. “Most of the successful candidates in TNPSC Group I examination are women,” he said and stressed the need for striking the right balance between the time allocated for the TNPSC and UPSC examinations to emerge successful in the dream of becoming an IAS officer.