HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Candidates preparing for civil services examination should also try TNPSC Group I exam: former DGP

TAHDCO Managing Director stresses the need for striking the right balance between the time allocated for TNPSC and UPSC examinations to emerge successful in the dream of becoming an IAS officer

October 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

All those who appear for UPSC civil services examination should appear for TNPSC Group I examination to achieve their dream of IAS, IPS and other services, said former TNPSC Chairman and IPS officer R.Natraj.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘UPSC and TNPSC Exams: Tips, techniques, and best practices’ organised by Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services and The Hindu Education Plus, Mr.Natraj said the government service has been a very big attraction for the youth in India. “The basic approach for both the UPSC and TNPSC examinations over the years is the same but the pattern of examination has changed,” he said.

Pointing to the initiatives taken by the Public Service Commission to outwit the coaching institutes and select the right candidates, he said the candidates should select original authors in the optional subjects and prepare their own notes. “We can take guidance. But our own notes are very important,” said Mr.Natraj.

“For current affairs, editorials and centre page articles of reputed newspapers like The Hindu are very important, because they are analytical with different ideas and critical thinking. We should take notes,” he said. Stressing the need for avoiding writing “telegraphic language answers” for TNPSC Group I, Mr.Natraj said candidates should write the right number of words for a complete answer to score marks. 

“One should go through the syllabus of each examination thoroughly. Three coaching centres, as they say, are the syllabus, the previous years’ question papers and the school final examination books - NCERT books of Classes X, XI and XII for the UPSC and the Samacheer Kalvi Thittam books for the TNPSC,” said Mr.Natraj.

“For UPSC, the standard of answers expected is slightly higher. They look for critical thinking, synthetic thinking, depth of knowledge and analytical skills. These are very important for the UPSC,” he said.

“Originality is very important. You have to write your own answers. What they want is an intelligent answer. They don’t test your research ability or vastness of knowledge. How you present your ideas in a very cogent way is important. Your competition is with the question paper, not with the candidates,” he said.

Former DGP M.Ravi said the civil services examination in India will never lose its charm. “It is purely based on merit. This is the top most service in India. Candidates need not bother about lateral entry by the government. In the civil service, everything is structured, there is timely promotion, and it is very prestigious,” he said.

TAHDCO Managing Director K.S.Kandasamy said the Group I officers in Tamil Nadu have an advantage when compared to those in other states and get an opportunity to serve as IAS officers for a longer period. “Most of the successful candidates in TNPSC Group I examination are women,” he said and stressed the need for striking the right balance between the time allocated for the TNPSC and UPSC examinations to emerge successful in the dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.