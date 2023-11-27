Candidates’ interminable wait for appointment orders to the post of Food Safety Officer

November 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 97 candidates, who cleared the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) examination and were selected for the post of Food Safety Officers in March 2023, are yet to receive their appointment orders. On Monday, they petitioned health officials to expedite the process and issue the appointment orders at the earliest.

The candidates said the MRB had issued a recruitment notification for the post of Food Safety Officers in October 2021. However, the examination was held only a year later, and the result was published early 2023.

In their representation to the Member Secretary of the MRB, the candidates said certificate verification was completed by the MRB in February, followed by a verification by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. A total of 97 candidates attended the induction training programme at the Institute of Public Health, Poonamallee, between March 27 and 31.

However, these candidates are yet to receive the appointment order citing court cases. Some persons moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the educational qualification for the post of Food Safety Officer. Though the Health Department filed an appeal, no headway was made, the candidates said.

“In the meantime, we approached the Madras High Court and obtained an order on September 25 to issue appointment orders within a period of two month. However, two months have gone by but we are yet to receive the appointment orders,” one of the selected candidates said.

They said that no action was taken despite several representations to the MRB, Food Safety Department, Health Secretary and the Health Minister.

