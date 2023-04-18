Candidates appear for Indian Army’s new online common entrance exam in Chennai

April 18, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Colonel M.K. Bathre, Director Recruiting, Recruiting Office (Headquarters) Chennai of the Indian Army, on Tuesday inspected the examination centre in Kundrathur, where candidates appeared for an online common entrance exam.

Col. Bathre briefed journalists about the new recruitment process for the Junior Commissioned Officers, Agniveers and jawans. He said the system was worked out to reduce recruitment process cycle with minimum human interference. Candidates are administered the Common Entrance Exam through online mode to filter the eligible candidates in the first step. Then they would be called for physical and medical tests. Previously, the applicants would first go through the rally procedure of taking physical and medical tests after which a written exam was conducted.

The Army Recruiting Director said the online Common Entrance Exam, which started on Tuesday, was being conducted in 375 centres of 175 locations all over the country. The exam schedule is till April 26, he added.