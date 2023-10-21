Cancer survivors to be taken for Leo movie

October 21, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

To give a much-needed break and an opportunity to be happy for a few hours, Billroth Hospitals will be taking several cancer survivors and their family members for a movie on Sunday.

Nearly 4,500 persons including cancer survivors, their family members and the employees of the hospital, will be taken for the screening of the recently-released movie Leo, Deepa Thiagarajan, vice-president of Billroth Hospitals said here on Saturday.

“Since this is Pink October and breast cancer awareness month, we wanted to do something for the patients and their families who have been going through so much of hardship. This will bring in some positivity. We have booked a separate screen for the cancer survivors alone so that they don’t get exposed to infection. Many screens across the city have been booked for these 4,500 persons,” she said.

Nalini N., 41, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and currently undergoing treatment said, she has been eagerly looking forward to this outing. “We just keep shuttling between home and hospital. The mind always thinks only about this issue. So for someone like us, this will be a good change. It will encourage us to move forward,” she added.

Saritha Damodaran, consultant oncologist at the hospital said, they have been creating awareness about the need for early detection and the importance of caring about one’s health. “After lung cancer, there is a high incidence of breast cancer. There is life beyond the disease and patients need to be constantly given this hope,” she said.