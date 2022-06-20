Cancer survivors honoured

With June being observed as the National Cancer Survivors Month, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) honoured cancer survivors and presented handwoven breast prosthesis to breast cancer survivors.

The Departments of Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology and Medical Oncology of RGGGH organised an event in line with the National Cancer Survivors Day that is observed on the first Sunday of June.

RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan honoured breast cancer survivors and presented the prosthesis. Among those honoured was a 73-year-old, a cancer survivor of 42 years, he said.