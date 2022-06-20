Cancer survivors honoured
With June being observed as the National Cancer Survivors Month, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) honoured cancer survivors and presented handwoven breast prosthesis to breast cancer survivors.
The Departments of Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology and Medical Oncology of RGGGH organised an event in line with the National Cancer Survivors Day that is observed on the first Sunday of June.
RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan honoured breast cancer survivors and presented the prosthesis. Among those honoured was a 73-year-old, a cancer survivor of 42 years, he said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.