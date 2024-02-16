Cancer survivor kids embark on first flight journey in a special initiative

February 16, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ten children, who survived cancer, embarked on their first ever flight journey on January 16 from Chennai to Bengaluru as part of ‘Vaan Ula’, an initiative by Thenmozhi Memorial Trust in collaboration with Tamil actor Mime Gopi. The Trust, a collective working for cancer survivors and Mr. Gopi, who recently won the reality cooking show ‘Cook with Comali’ and is using his prize money of ₹5 lakh for the initiative, are sponsoring six children below the age of 12 and four teens for an overnight stay in Bengaluru. They were sent off by celebrity chef Venkatesh Bhat and actor Ammu Abhirami.