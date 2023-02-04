Cancer screening camp held for Secretariat staff, ahead of World Cancer Day

February 04, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - CHENNAI

A cancer screening camp was held for the staff at the Secretariat on Friday, in the run up to World Cancer Day, on Saturday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu State chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India and the Chennai South chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) conducted the camp, in which over 620 persons were screened, said M. Kanagavel, secretary, IMA, Chennai South.

The camp included basic tests such as BMI, fat analysis and bone density to help stratify those at high risk for cancer. Those who appeared anaemic were examined, and women over the age of 50 were given the PAP smear option.

Overweight persons were screened for diabetes and hypertension, while those with multiple risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension were screened as they were considered at risk, Dr. Kangavel said.

According to him as many as 7-8% of those with risk factors were identified. While nine persons were newly diagnosed as diabetic, a few were found to have gall bladder stones as well.

Around 20 doctors participated in the camp that was inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary and the president of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Staff Association. IMA president Senthamizh Pari and Y. Vedakumari, president of IMA Chennai South were present on the occasion.

Prime Indian Hospitals and Girishwari Hospital provided the equipment for the tests.

Painting contest to mark World Cancer Day

Vasantha Memorial Trust will organise a painting contest to mark World Cancer Day, on Sunday at the Harkishan Block, Gurunanak College, Velachery.

The theme for the contest is “I will make tomorrow cancer free’. Participants will have to paint a poster on an A4 sheet and add a suitable caption on the theme. Around 400 children in three categories are participating, according to J. Ramanathan, managing trustee of the Trust.

