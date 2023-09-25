ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer patients given daily need kit on Rose Day

September 25, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Paterson Cancer Centre (PCC) and Cancer Alleviation Foundation (CALF) observed “Rose Day” on Monday. The programme was aimed at instilling confidence in patients diagnosed with cancer by making them understand that it was curable. All patients were given a daily need kit bag. K. Gurumurthy, director, All India Freedom Fighters Successors Organisation, Tamil Nadu, Krishnaswamy Culli, senior vice president, HDFC Bank, Amal Raj, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, S. Vijayaraghavan, managing director, PCC and PT Govindarajan, trustee of CALF, were present, according to a press release.

