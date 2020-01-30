Cancer meet in city from Feb. 6

Tamil Nadu ranks second in the number of gastroesophageal cancers in the country, next only to Mizoram. By not seeking diagnosis early, people were coming to doctors at an advanced stage, said S.M. Chandramohan, president of the 8th Asia Pacific Gastroesophageal Cancer Congress.

“In India, the five-year survival rate is only around 27%, whereas in countries where there is regular screening, it is 60%,” he said, adding that a majority of Indians come late to doctors. The average time from the first symptom to consulting the doctor is around four months, Dr. Chandramohan said. The Congress will be held in the city from February 6 to 8 at Sri Ramachandra Institute for Higher Education and Research. There will be two special sessions. Cancer and suicide survivors will share the dais with medical experts and speak of their life-experiences.

Dr. Chandramohan, also the founder of EsoIndia, one of the organisers of the event, said the conference was being held for the first time in the country. For the first time parents of medical students would be allowed to participate in a session where students would be allowed to interact with the experts and ask about the opportunities to study abroad. As many as 13 international experts from eight countries are participating and over 350 persons have registered for the event, Dr. Chandramohan said. There will be two orations, named after Prof. N. Rangabashyam and Dr. K.S. Krishnagopal. K. Balaji Singh, dean of students at the SRIHER, and vice chairman of the conference said as many as 100 students of the institute were now involved in research in various aspects of GI diseases.