Cancer Institute seeks funds

CHENNAI

26 May 2020 23:40 IST

Pandemic has created financial challenges: Dr. Shanta

Highlighting unforeseen problems and consequent financial burden faced by it due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Cancer Institute (WIA) in Adyar has made an open appeal for donations and funding.

In a statement issued on Monday, V. Shanta, chairperson of the institute, said that the outbreak of the pandemic has created several financial challenges.

These included procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses, sanitary workers and other staff.

Advertising

Advertising

She said that the institute had to test all patients for COVID-19, apart from arranging transport for the 1,000 staff members.

Stating that the institute was committed to serving underprivileged cancer patients over the last six decades, Dr. Shanta highlighted that that institute needed ₹1.5 crore per month for anti-cancer drugs and another ₹9 crore per month for all other expenses, including staff salaries.

She said the institute was in dire need of financial support until normalcy was restored and expressed hope that more people will contribute money.

Those interested in making contributions can email finance@cancer

institutewia.org or contact the following numbers: 044-24437302, 9445026152.