Cancer Institute organises memorial oration

Cancer Institute (WIA) in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University is organising the ‘Dr. S. Krishnamurthi Centenary Memorial Oration’ on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Cancer Institute was one of the few comprehensive cancer care centres in India. It has been a pioneer in many areas of cancer care and control.

The concept of population screening through the Kancheepuram Cancer Control Project was one of the visions of the institute under the leadership of Dr. Krishnamurthi. Sponsored by the World Health Organisation and initiated by the Cancer Institute, it had to be handed over to the Government of Tamil Nadu as the institute was a NGO in 1968.

Under the leadership of Dr. Krishnamurthi, the institute got the approval from the Medical Council of India recognising oncology as a speciality. In an effort that lasted for nearly 10 years, the institute got the final approval in 1984. The first super speciality college of oncologic sciences came into existence at the institute in 1984, and the first batch of specialists came out in 1986.

Realising the importance of indigenous technology and that technology and equipment should not be permanently imported, the institute designed the first Tele Caesium Unit in 1962. This was followed by the development of a treatment simulator in 1969 and designing of a brachytherapy unit for cervical cancer in 1990, the release said. Among the contributions of the institute are the Tamil Nadu Cancer Registry Project in 2012.