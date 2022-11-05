Cancer Institute observes brain tumour awareness week

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of the International Brain Tumour Awareness week, Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, announced that it has successfully performed more than 300 surgeries for brain and spine tumours since the inception of neurosurgical services.

An event was organised where those who underwent complete treatment for brain tumour came together. The event aimed to raise awareness and show that a diagnosis of a brain tumour does not mean the end.

In a press release, the institute said that early diagnosis makes a huge difference, wherein the patients are required to seek proper medical opinion early in case of symptoms such as prolonged headache, vomiting, seizures, weakness of arms and legs and changes in personality, speech or behaviour. They stressed on the need to reduce fear for the treatment of brain tumours, whether it is brain surgery, radiotherapy to brain or chemotherapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu cancer registry has reported 1,200 new cases of brain tumours annually with the highest incidence being in Chennai. The Cancer Institute, which initiated neuro-oncological services under the Department of Surgical Oncology in August 2018, has catered to more than 2,000 patients with brain tumours since then.

The International Brain Tumour Awareness Week is observed by the International Brain Tumour Alliance between October 29 and November 5 with the intention to create awareness on brain tumours among the general public and to help dispel popular myths around brain tumours and its treatment.