Cancer Institute launches 21-day ‘Close the Care Gap’ awareness campaign

February 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

In line with the World Cancer Day, The Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, has rolled out a 21-day campaign, challenging the public to adopt a new healthy habit or quit an unhealthy habit.

One could use stairs, add a fruit to the daily meal, take a 15-minute walk, go to bed half an hour early, include a healthy snack, stop tobacco / alcohol, remove aerated drinks from the diet, avoid fast food / junk or any other is what the institute is asking people to do this month.

“The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day is “Close the Care Gap”. “All of us have a responsibility, healthcare providers and the public as well to take care of ourselves. Most cancers are lifestyle related. Though there is awareness, people do not take the initiative for behavioural change. So, we came up with this 21-day campaign that was launched on February 4,” Surendran Veeraiah, professor and head, Psycho Oncology, Cancer Institute, said.

There are two options, he said and added that people could opt for adopting a new healthy habit or quit an unhealthy one.

