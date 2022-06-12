Cancer detection centre for the poor inaugurated

Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari at the inauguration of the cancer detection centre. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

A multi-speciality outpatient day care centre for cancer treatment was inaugurated by Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari at Ayanavaram on Sunday at an event organised by the RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation.

The Manoharraj Kamala Kankariya RYA Cosmo Cancer Detection Centre will have facilities for cancer detection, dialysis, dental, wellness, therapy, community hall and a well-equipped dispensary. “No recommendation or documentary proof will be asked of the patients,” said Narendra Srisrimal, chairman of the centre.

The Foundation “caters to marginalised sections of the society by providing general prescription at ₹30”. The pharmacy at the centre provides medicines free of cost for the first three days of the prescribed medication period for all patients.

Foundation project secretary Umesh Agarwal said the nine-bedded dialysis centre will provide services at a subsidised cost of ₹500. It will also provide dental services and cancer detection services at “affordable cost” to the public.