Cancellations continue to ground flyers

CHENNAI

26 May 2020 23:52 IST

Only 40-50 flights a day expected to operate from Chennai till June 1

On day two of domestic flight operations resuming from Chennai airport, about 100 flights were cancelled, inconveniencing hundreds of passengers.

The airport handled an estimated 2,700 passengers on Tuesday, across the 40 flights that arrived and departed, according to officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Till June 1, the airport is likely to handle only about 40-50 flights a day, after which the number is expected to increase gradually, sources said. On Wednesday, there will be a total of 42 flights and AAI officials expect passenger traffic to be lean. “Until the cap on the number of arrival flights is lifted or increased to over 25, the aircraft movement at the airport will continue to be poor. Every day, we receive numerous calls from passengers about flights that are confirmed and the ones cancelled. Everyone is anxious to return home,” an official said.

So far, so good

All incoming and outgoing passengers go through thermal screening at Chennai airport. “So far, we haven’t found any symptomatic passenger among those who arrived from other cities. We have been constantly monitoring the movement of passengers inside the terminal to see that they maintain physical distancing. This has to continue till they get used to the process. So far, we have had no issues,” another official said.

Some of those trying to reach Chennai have posted on Twitter that it is difficult to get an e-pass through the portal.

Rahul Sarda posted: “I have booked a flight for my wife from Chennai to Coimbatore for 28th. I stay in Erode but T.N. e-pass website is showing errors while applying for a pass for travel by flight within Tamil Nadu... please help urgently.”