ADVERTISEMENT

Cancellation of suburban trains on Beach-Chengalpattu route irks commuters

October 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway, as part of maintenance work at Kodambakkam and Tambaram railway stations, had cancelled a total of 44 trains between 11 a.m. and 3.15 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Beach-Tambaram usually attracts the highest patronage among the four sections. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The cancellation of suburban train services from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu via Tambaram on Sunday put to hardship in hundreds of commuters in the southern parts of the city. This is the second successive week that train services had been cancelled.

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway, as part of maintenance work at Kodambakkam and Tambaram railway stations, had cancelled a total of 44 trains from Beach to Chengalpattu via Tambaram between 11 a.m. and 3.15 p.m. However, 14 special trains in the up and down directions were operated from Tambaram to Chengalpattu to ease commuter hardship. Beach-Tambaram usually attracts the highest patronage among the four sections.

T. Gunasekhar, a resident of Rajaji Street in Tambaram, said being a weekend, a large number of people would visit Mambalam and nearby places for shopping. Also, the World Cup match between India and Australia was being held at Chepauk. The lack of trains resulted in heavy traffic on GST Road. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of Chennai division said line blocks for maintenance and safety work could be taken only on Sundays. Also, the maintenance work was taken up for four hours during the non-peak hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US