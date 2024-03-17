GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cancellation of local trains on Sundays leaves commuters high and dry

March 17, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Under stress: The cancellation of trains forces passengers from other cities to take autos and Metro Rail.

Under stress: The cancellation of trains forces passengers from other cities to take autos and Metro Rail. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The cancellation of suburban trains in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section on Sundays in the past two months has inconvenienced commuters. The cancellation of 44 trains for four hours on Sunday this week for maintenance forced passengers from other cities to take autorickshaws and Metro Rail to reach their destinations. While the cancellation is done for maintenance, the line block could be carried out at night.

S. Mohandas, Rajaji Salai, West Tambaram.

Railways responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway says maintenance is carried out routinely in all the suburban sections. Even while opting for line blocks, the Railways terminates the services only for four hours. As for the maintenance at night, certain engineering works can be carried out only in a particular temperature and such works are done from February to April.

Road in poor condition

Camp Road at East Tambaram links Selaiyur, Agaramthen, and other localities. It was damaged during Cyclone Michaung in December last. Despite several complaints filed with the Tambaram Corporation, no steps have been taken to relay the road. Residents request Tambaram MLA S. R. Raja to take steps to repair the road.

H. Manimaran, Selaiyur.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

