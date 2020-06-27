Cancel public exams for Tamil medium students in other States: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said the Class X public examinations for students who study in Tamil medium schools in other States should also be cancelled.
He said mark sheets should be provided to these students before next month so that they can join Class XI. In a statement, he said the exams for Tamil medium schools operating in other States have not been cancelled as they were being considered as ‘private candidates.’
“While students studying in schools have all been declared pass, no decision has been taken regarding private candidates. This is the reason why there is a confusion regarding those who study in Tamil medium schools in other States,” he said.
He pointed out that States such as Maharashtra have managed to complete the Class X public examinations and will soon begin Class XI admissions and this would prove to be a disadvantage for those studying the schools where Tamil was the medium of instruction.
“There is no complication in declaring that Tamil medium students in others States have passed their Class X public exams. They need to be reclassified as ‘Tamil medium school candidates in other states’ from the present status as ‘Private candidates’,” he said.
“They all go to school for 200 days. They write monthly, quarterly and half yearly exams. It is possible to assess their ability through these marks. Beyond all this, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan already said all Class X public exam students will be considered as passed. There is no complication in this issue,” he said.
