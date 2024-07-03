Canara Bank celebrates foundation day

Canara Bank which has over 9,600 branches across the country celebrated its 119th Foundation Day on July 1. The Chennai Circle Office and Chief General Manager Nair Ajit Krishnan organised a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative at Government Higher Secondary School in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam on the occasion, according to a press release. The Deputy General Manager, Y. Shankar, and the headmistress of the school gave away notebooks to students of Class XI and Class XII, the release said. They also spoke of the importance of education and how it helps students go a long way in life.

