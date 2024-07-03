ADVERTISEMENT

Canara Bank celebrates foundation day

Published - July 03, 2024 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy General Manager Y. Shankar gave away notebooks to Class XI and XII students at Government Higher Secondary School in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Canara Bank which has over 9,600 branches across the country celebrated its 119th Foundation Day on July 1. The Chennai Circle Office and Chief General Manager Nair Ajit Krishnan organised a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative at Government Higher Secondary School in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam on the occasion, according to a press release. The Deputy General Manager, Y. Shankar, and the headmistress of the school gave away notebooks to students of Class XI and Class XII, the release said. They also spoke of the importance of education and how it helps students go a long way in life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US