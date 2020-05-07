Canadian Permanent Resident visa holders face huge personal losses as air travel ban continues

When software engineer Velayudham Avudainayagam, 34, from Anna Nagar West, set foot in Chennai from Toronto, Canada, on February 23 this year for his annual holiday, he didn’t foresee a situation where he would have to dip into his savings to pay his rent and other utility bills that would amount to $2500 due to the COVID-19 lockdown ordered by the government of India on March 24.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Avudainayagam said that hundreds of Permanent Resident visa holders came to India for a holiday or for a family emergency or other reasons, and are now finding themselves billed in Canada, without earning salaries. He said that many need to get back to Canada desperately. “The Canadian government’s benefit scheme (of $2000 for four months) doesn’t apply to us as we are currently outside the country during the pandemic. So, many of us are still paying our bills without any income. And if we don’t return soon enough, there is every chance that we could lose our jobs,” said Mr. Avudainayagam.

Chandrakala Thulasingam, who had to visit Chennai due to a health emergency in her family is in a similar situation. She potentially faces a situation where she could lose her job as an accountant at a car dealership company. “There has been no threat of losing my job so far, but if I don’t return as soon as possible, it may happen. Canada has also implemented a self-isolation policy for 14 days for anyone returning to Canada from abroad. So, this means I cannot go back to work immediately upon my return to Toronto,” she said.

It is believed that at least 1,000 Permanent Resident card holders are stuck in India and have formed groups on social media to get the attention of the governments of Canada and India.

In a letter addressed to members of the House of Commons recently, around 431 PR holders had appealed that they be treated on par with Canadian citizens and be allowed to fly back to Canada.

Several PR holders said that they were even ready to pay for chartered flights and appealed to Indian and Canadian governments to allow air travel.