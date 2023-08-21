Can the Gemini flyover renovation exercise take care of this pavement too? 

August 21, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Around Gemini flyover, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai passes the baton on to Anna Salai. It does so with the help of a curving passageway. Part of Anna Salai, this curving passageway for motorists, running by the side of the Gemini flyover, leads towards DMS.

The pavement along this passageway clamours for remedial work. In one place, a manhole cover rushes to meet pedestrians, which is not a savoury experience anytime, anywhere, particularly so on this section at night, when the pavement gets darker for lack of lighting. Next to the upturned manhole cover is a projecting mass of concrete, a vestige of what could have been an utility, one removed long ago.

The two upturned objects seem to lie in wait at night to trip unsuspecting pedestrians. Earlier on, as this swerving pavement begins, one witnesses a manhole cover that is a pile of broken pieces, kept company by broken pieces of stone and concrete from elsewhere. The pavement tiles look weathered, and need to be replaced in its entirety.

On the other side of the swerving passageway-plus-pavement, one notices the ongoing efforts by the Highways department to beautify the Gemini flyover. As this swerving passageway is part of the road infrastructure that is conterminous with the flyover, these “wrinkles” in this pavement should logically be ironed out in this current exercise.