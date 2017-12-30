Can Tamil cinema touch ₹2,000 crore?

It was a tumultuous 2017 for the Tamil film industry as it had to endure three strikes, a turbulent implementation of the Goods and Services Tax along with an 8% entertainment tax, which resulted in the contraction of the overall movie market, and a significant rise in ticket prices and piracy.

With just two major hits — Baahubali 2 and actor Vijay’s Mersal — industry trackers contend that 2017 was not a fruitful year for Tamil cinema. However, it also witnessed a number of small budget films such as Maanagaram, Aval, Aramm and Aruvi becoming successful at the box-office. Will this slump continue or is this temporary? “In 2017, many of the big films didn’t really work. Only Baahubali and Mersal did well at the box office. While it is great that smaller films with female leads became successful, we need big-budget films to do very well for the industry to grow,” said G. Dhananjayan, producer and founder of BOFTA.

What about 2018? While actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have four releases between themselves, other big stars such as Vijay, Ajith and Suriya are likely to have at least one or two releases, which could mean Tamil film industry’s revenue might reach an all-time high in 2018. “I predict that the industry will touch ₹2,000 crore,” said Mr. Dhananjayan.

Tough tasks ahead

While hits and misses are a part and parcel of the film industry, S.R. Prabhu, treasurer, Tamil Film Producers Council, said that 2018 would be about renegotiating contracts with digital cinema technology companies, lobbying with the State government to bring cinema in the 5% GST slab, improving transparency in business and ensuring that producers get government subsidy.

“Our first concern right now is to ensure that the State government awards are reinstituted and producers get the subsidy. We will also appeal to the government to bring the 8% entertainment tax down further. But with introduction of GST, there has been a lull in the market, but increase in ticket prices has increased revenue,” Mr. Prabhu said.

He added that the movie-going public felt that internet charges for booking tickets and canteen prices in multiplexes substantially increased the cost of going to a cinema.

Multiplexes a boon

He further said that Tamil film industry has developed a niche market. “The ‘multiplex’ market has grown leaps and bounds. We have now an ‘A centre’ market which is responsible for success of small budget movies.”

Raju Mahalingam, creative head, Lyca Productions, whose production house will release the costliest film — Rajinikanth’s 2.0 — produced in Tamil cinema, said that the new revenue streams such as ‘digital rights’ have made a huge difference.

According to him, “Over 60% of the film’s budget can be recovered through satellite rights, foreign distribution, audio rights and sale of digital rights to video streaming sites such as Amazon/Netflix etc. So, most of our movies did well. Thanks to a hike in ticket prices, even a film like Spyder, which featured a Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, collected almost ₹11 crore in Tamil Nadu.”