Can be done, says Corpn. to HC poser on link between Foreshore Estate, Besant Nagar

20 March 2020 02:00 IST

Civic body submits pre-feasibility report that includes a suspension bridge

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday presented before the Madras High Court a pre-feasibility report for connecting the loop road on the Marina beach with the Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar through an existing broken bridge.

According to the report placed before Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar, a study conducted by the Corporation found it feasible to extend the loop road till Besant Nagar in order to decongest DGS Dhinakaran Road and divert vehicular traffic.

Explaining the need for the new elevated road, the report stated that the present main road which connects Santhome with Adyar was highly congested and severely traffic-prone despite being used almost on a daily basis by ministers, judges and bureaucrats.

According to drawings submitted in the court, the Corporation had planned a ramp from the loop road at Foreshore Estate leading to an elevated road which would run for about 2.4 km along the seashore before reaching the fifth avenue at Besant Nagar.

In between, the mouth of Adyar Creek could be sensitively crossed by means of a suspension bridge which shall carry two-way traffic apart from having exclusive bicycle tracks on both sides as well as pedestrian pathways to help people enjoy the beauty of the sea from the bridge.

CRZ clearance must

The existing broken bridge, constructed across the Adyar river in 1966 and washed away in the 1977 floods, should be demolished and the entire proposal could be begun only after obtaining Coastal Regulatory Zone clearance and eviction of encroachments, the Corporation added.

Stating that no development could take place without any impact or disturbance to the local populace, the civic body said, nearly 1,200 fishermen families in Srinivasapuram and Urur Kuppam would have to be relocated for the project.