Campus Front demands action against IIT-M faculty over death

Activists of the Campus Front of India staged a protest in front of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras campus, demanding action against faculty members allegedly responsible for the death of Fathima Latheef, in her hostel room last month.

Fathima Latheef, a 19-year-old girl from Kollam in Kerala, was a first-year student of the five-year MA Humanities programme at IIT-Madras. Her parents alleged that their daughter died due to alleged harassment by faculty members and slammed the Kotturpuram police for improper investigation. The case was transferred to the Central Crime Branch for further investigation.

On Thursday evening, the CFI members gathered in front of the main gate of the IIT-M campus and breached the cordon of the police.

K. Ashraf, State general secretary, CFI, said though a month had passed since the death of Ms. Fathima, there had been no breakthrough in the investigation so far. A committee, comprising professors and social activists, should be constituted to look into the causes of suicides inside IITs, the members said.

Traffic was disrupted on Sardar Patel Road due to the protest, for an hour. The protesters were forcibly evicted and bundled into a police van. They were detained for a few hours by the police.

Against CAB

Responding to a call made by the students’ collective, Chinta Bar, a group from IIT-Madras gathered inside the campus on Thursday evening, to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.