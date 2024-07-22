Camps to be held for pregnant women to register on Directorate of Public Health’s online portal

In a bid to enable pregnant women to register themselves on the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) portal, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is holding camps in 2,681 primary health centres (PHC) in urban and rural areas till July 27.

Every year, 8.75 lakh to 9.25 lakh babies were born to 9.5 lakh to 10 lakh pregnant women in Tamil Nadu. Pregnant women have to mandatorily register on the PICME portal following which a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID is generated for them. The registration was done through the respective urban/village health nurses. Self-registration has now been enabled on the PICME portal under the new Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme (MRMBS), the directorate said in a circular to the District Health Officers.

The District Health Officers were told to make arrangements at these camps to create awareness on self-registration. Registration can be done at these camps from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. till July 27. Pregnant women can also use mobile phones or computers to visit https://picme3.tn.gov.in/, click on ‘Self-registration for RCH ID’, and upload the details of their Aadhaar cards and pregnancy confirmation documents to obtain the ID. There was no need to obtain the 12-digit RCH ID from the urban/village health nurses again.

They can also apply to benefit under the MRMBS by uploading any of the 14 eligibility documents. The applications will be verified and approved by the respective nurse and medical officer. Women, whose applications have been approved, must record details of antenatal check-ups, birth registration of babies, and immunisation details carried out in government facilities and empanelled private hospitals on the PICME portal.

Under the new MRMBS, ₹6,000 is given as first instalment in the fourth month of pregnancy, ₹6,000 as the second four months after delivery, and ₹2,000 as the third at the end of nine months after delivery. Two nutrition kits worth ₹2,000 each were provided through the PHCs. A total assistance of ₹18,000 will be deposited to the savings bank account linked with the Aadhaar number, the release added.

