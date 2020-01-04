Camps to add, delete, alter names of voters get under way

Special camps for verification of voter details were organised in all polling stations of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts on Saturday. Similar camps will be held today and on January 11 and 12. The move follows a directive from the State Election Commission.

The camps are intended to help those on electoral rolls verify their names and get errors rectified. It is also an exercise in including names not on the list.

Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said, “Public cooperation will ensure the election department prepares an error-free electoral roll.”

EPIC not enough

“Mere possession of Electoral Photo Identity Card does not guarantee franchise. The EPIC holders should ensure that their name is on the electoral roll,” said an official from the Election Department.

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadarshini visited the polling stations at Panchayat Union Middle School, V.C. Mottur in Walajah block and Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Walajahpet.

Voters whose names have been left out may submit Form 6, seeking inclusion, to the designated officer on that day of the camps.

Claims for inclusion

Copies of residence/age proof, passport size colour photo and EPIC, if available, are to be adduced in support of the claim for inclusion.

For deletion of names, Form 7 is to be submitted. For corrections, Form 8, and for change of address within the same assembly constituency, Form 8-A, has to be submitted.

NRIs must submit Form 6-A to the designated officer at the polling station, taluk office or revenue divisional office for inclusion of their names on the electoral rolls.

Besides, applications for corrections and transpositions can also be filed at the special camps, Election Department officials at Ranipet said.