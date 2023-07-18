HamberMenu
Camps for basic income scheme for women in Chennai from July 24

All women born before September 15, 2002 are eligible to register for the scheme; they need not bring any certificates from the government departments; ration shop staff to start door-to-door distribution of forms from July 20

July 18, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation will conduct camps for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam from July 24 to August 4 in the first phase.

The second phase of the camps will be held from August 5 to 16. The Corporation has 200 wards.

According to a press release, officials have been asked to register all applications received from residents at the camps. The residents have been requested to bring the Aadhaar, ration card, electricity bill and bank pass book for registration of the application for the scheme.

The applicants will not be asked to furnish any certificates from government authorities to register their names. The camps will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all days during the period, including Sundays.

Starting July 20, the workers at the ration shops will visit all households and issue tokens and application forms with details of the date and location of the camps.

The biometric data will be collected from residents at the camps. The residents are requested to bring the mobile phone that is linked to the Aadhaar to facilitate quick registration. Training for Corporation volunteers was held this week. All women born before September 15, 2002 are eligible to register for the scheme, the release said.

