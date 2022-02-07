Campaign to be intensified

Each house to be followed-up over four consecutive days

To encourage more households to segregate their waste at source, Urbaser-Sumeet, the company engaged by Greater Chennai Corporation for collection and transportation of waste in seven zones, has launched an intensive door-to-door campaign.

The company handles the conservancy work in two zones in the Central region and all the five zones in the Southern region. These seven zones accounted for nearly 50% of the waste generated in the city.

V.R. Hari Balaji, head of the information, communication and education department, Urbaser Sumeet, said as part of the new campaign, the company employees will visit each household on four consecutive days.

“We received this idea from one of our battery-operated vehicle (BOV) operators, who felt that visiting a household just once for creating awareness and not following up may not yield desired results,” he said.

As part of the new campaign, the BOV operators, accompanied by one or two senior employees who are handling monitoring and awareness campaigns, will visit each household four days in a row. “The idea is to educate them and see if we can get them to segregate their waste at least for a few days in a row with the hope that they will gradually make it a habit,” he said.

Mr. Balaji said the company was introducing cash reward programmes for BOV operators to encourage them to regularly engage with the households in the respective areas to improve source segregation.