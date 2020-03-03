Campaign gives women in sanitation their due

For International Women’s Day, the Indian Institute for Human Settlements is launching a two-week social campaign on ‘Women in Sanitation’.

It would introduce stories of women, who form an integral part of the sanitation chain, striving to achieve total sanitation for their towns, cities and State.

The campaign aligns to the global campaign for International Women’s day 2020, #EachforEqual, beginning from February 29.

It would focus on the challenges women face in this sector, and would be live till March 12.

The campaign is aimed at initiating dialogues on the status of working women in the global scenario and gender gaps in the Indian workforce.

Starting March 3, short films on the women in the sanitation sector in Tamil Nadu would be released.

This would include women who are faecal sludge treatment plant operators, engineers, sanitation workers, septage operators and community toilet operators.

The campaign can be viewed on @TNUSSP (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).

The short films would be posted on social media from March 3 to 10, the release said.