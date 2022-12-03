Camp superintendent at Tambaram Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office held for corruption 

December 03, 2022 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Police have arrested a camp superintendent at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, on charges of receiving money from the public who came with petitions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tambaram Sibi Chakravarthi ordered an enquiry into complaints against Sivaperumal, a ministerial staff at the former’s office. The police initially interrogated an individual Akbar, and he introduced Selvi Meena, of Tiruvallur to Sivaperumal. She had lost ₹1 crore in a money doubling scheme run by a financial firm called Aarudhra Gold. Sivaperumal promised to recover the money through Vijayalakshmi, inspector of the All Women Police, Guduvanchery whom he claimed to know personally, and he also said that she had investigated the fraud case.

When Sivaperumal took Akbar and Selvi Meena to the woman inspector, she refused to entertain them and advised them to approach higher officials or the district collector. However, Sivaperumal collected ₹30,000 from Selvi Meena on the pretext of giving it to the inspector and solving the dispute. Sivaperumal promised to recover the money which was lost. Since Sivaperumal failed to keep his promise, Akbar lodged a complaint with the Guduvanchery Police who verified the content of the complaint and arrested Sivarperumal.