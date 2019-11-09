Camp Road bus stop in need of a shelter

There is no escape from the scorching heat or the rain for the commuters waiting to board Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses at the Camp Road halting point in Selaiyur, on the lane towards Mappedu. There is a bus shelter present, but it can hardly be called that. It appears to be a makeshift shelter and has no concrete floor or seating facilities. All it can boast of is a roof which is already falling apart.

Route numbers, 51A (East Tambaram - Agaramthen), 51T (East Tambaram - Ponmar) and 105 (East Tambaram - Siruseri IT Park) operates through this stretch.

Commuters have made a request to the State Highways Department and the Tambaram Municipality to construct a proper shelter with seating arrangements at the halting point. The stretch comes under the jurisdiction of State Highways Department.

On the lane towards Velachery Main Road, there is neither a bus shelter nor a proper spot has been designated for a halting point. The drivers of the route numbers halt at their convenience.

“The Camp Road halting point needs a proper shelter with seating arrangement. The old, makeshift shelter is falling apart and is more of an inconvenience than a benefit. Senior citizens and differently-abled people are having a tough time waiting for buses here,” says B. Mohan, a commuter.

An official from Tambaram Municipality promised to visit the spot and take necessary action.