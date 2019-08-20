Camp for Scouts and Guides

The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Tamil Nadu chapter, will be organising the 10th State Camporee from August 27 to 31 in Chennai.

“The camp is being organised after a gap of over 20 years and we expect at least 4,000 students, who are Scouts and Guides, to participate.

Through the five-day residential camp, we hope that they meet and interact with students from across the State as well as work towards building self confidence and personality development by means of various activities which have been planned,” said R. Elangovan, State Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides.

P. Mani, president of the Tamil Nadu Chapter, said that students from schools affiliated to various boards were being encouraged to join Scouts and Guides.

4 lakh children

At present, there are around 4 lakh children enrolled across the State.

The five-day camporee will be held at the A.M. Jain College in Meenambakkam.