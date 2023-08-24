HamberMenu
Cameras help make it a safe journey for women in MTC buses

CCTV cameras have been installed in 2,500 MTC buses under the Chennai Safe City Project at a cost of ₹72.25 crore as part of the Nirbhaya Safe City Mission; these cameras are linked to the integrated common control centre at MTC headquarters

August 24, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A panic button installed inside an MTC bus to alert the authorities about any crime on board.

A panic button installed inside an MTC bus to alert the authorities about any crime on board. | Photo Credit: R. VINESH

Huge LED screens linked to closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras keep the staff at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) glued to the monitors at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) headquarters. The two-storeyed control room keeps the staff on their toes whenever a buzzer goes off from any MTC bus in the city. 

Since its inauguration in January at the modern building on Pallavan Salai, the senior officials have been able to curb harassment of women passengers. It has also resulted in the fall in the number of thefts, besides helping solve several cases.

A senior official of the MTC said the ICCC implemented under the Chennai Safe City Project was commissioned by installing CCTV based surveillance in buses and depots to curb violence or abuse of commuters, especially women and children.

The ‘Security Enablers for Public Transport’ project executed at a cost of ₹72.25 crore saw the setting up of CCTV cameras in 2,500 buses and 66 bus termini and depots with application-based mobile device viewing and a viewing station at the ICCC which gets alerts.

The cameras have helped nab several notorious pickpockets, including two women — Kavitha and Rekha of Paramakudi — and other persons involved in stealing jewellery and cash from the commuters. The video footage helped in finding the culprits whenever there were arguments between the crew and the passengers, the official said.

At the ICCC, the officials are involved in real time monitoring of the buses, especially during peak hours by identifying emergencies using faster response mechanisms. The Chennai Safe City Project, being executed under the Nirbhaya Safe City Mission, was implemented at a cost of ₹425.06 crore with funding from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State government. 

The ICCC of the MTC, which is a key stakeholder in the implementation of Chennai Safe City, is a project executed along with other stakeholders, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Greater Chennai Police and the Social Welfare department.

