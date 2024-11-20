ADVERTISEMENT

Cameraperson of TV channel killed after being hit by luxury car in Chennai

Published - November 20, 2024 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old motorist was killed after being hit by a speeding luxury car on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road on Tuesday (November 20, 2024) night. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing Police are on the lookout for the driver of the car who fled after allegedly causing the accident.

The City Traffic Police said the deceased A. Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Pondy Bazaar, worked as a cameraperson at a private television channel. He also worked for a transport aggregator part-time.

On Tuesday night, Pradeep Kumar was returning home on his two-wheeler on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road when M. Murali of Ayanambakkam, who was driving a luxury car owned by a businessman of Vellapanchavadi, sped past him, near the Maduravoyal junction.

In the impact, Pradeep Kumar was thrown off the two-wheeler for more than 100 metres and was killed on the spot. Murali allegedly tried to escape by driving on, but the luxury car’s sensor got disconnected in the accident, due to which the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. 

On being alerted, the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing Police reached the spot and retrieved the body of Pradeep Kumar from the bushes on the service road and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

