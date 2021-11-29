Chennai

Calling nominations from Good Samaritans

Non profit Alert is inviting nominations for its annual ‘Being Awards’. Those who have made a difference in the lives of individuals or in the society at large by saving people’s lives can apply to this award.

The award will be presented in different categories — Individual; Organisation; Icons of Individual or Organisation; Individual – Going Beyond Call of Duty; Organisation – Social Venture and Lifetime Achievement. This year ALERT Being Awards will be presented to 10 Good Samaritans nationally who have saved or preserved lives even during the pandemic, said a release.

Registration link is www.aba.alert.ngo. The last date for submitting nominations is December 17.

For details, call 9944011115 or write to alertbeingawards@alert.ngo

