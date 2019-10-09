Chennai

Call to regulate fares for app-based cabs

Autorickshaw unions in the city have requested the State Transport Department to regulate app-based cab aggregators, as they are fixing fares on their own accord and fleecing passengers in the name of peak-hour pricing.

A.L. Manoharan, State president, Auto Thozhilalar Sangam, north Chennai, said he and other union members met senior officials in the Transport Department regarding this, and were planning to meet Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar soon.

“Autorickshaw drivers are usually at the receiving end when it comes to fleecing. But app-based cab and autoricksahw aggregators fix the fares themselves, and charge exorbitant rates, especially during peak hours. Only the government should fix fares. This is gross injustice meted out to autorickshaw drivers and passengers,” he said.

Several passengers also felt that the rates for a particular distance varied between two aggregators. “It is surprising that the government has not stepped in to regulate these services,” said a retired official from the Transport Department.

Question of livelihood

Autorickshaw drivers feel that their livelihood is being snatched away. “Though our minimum fare is ₹25 for 1.8 km, some of us charge ₹40. This is because we have to run our families, and the cost of living has increased. But passengers happily shell out money demanded by cab aggregators, without realising they are being fleeced,” said L. Kumar, a driver from Chintadripet.

A senior official from the Transport Department said the process was on to regulate app-based cab and auto aggregators.

