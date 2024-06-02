Call to make NOC from TNFRS mandatory for all buildings and increase fire safety audits in Chennai

In the light of recent major fire accidents in Tiruvallur, Delhi, and Gujarat, there is a growing call to make mandatory the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department (TNFRS) for all buildings. Additionally, there is a push for more frequent audits and physical inspections by officials.

According to fire safety requirements by the Ministry of Home Affairs from 2023, an NOC is needed to register multi-storeyed buildings (MSBs) that are 15 meters or taller. This certificate also includes for low-occupancy categories like assembly, institutional, educational (over two stories and 1000 sq m), business (over 500 sq m plot), mercantile (over 750 sq m), hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, underground complexes, industrial storage, meeting/banquet halls, and ‘hazardous’ building i.e. where there is storage, handling, manufacture or processing of highly combustible or explosive materials or products which are liable to burn with extreme rapidity.

Raghukumar Choodamani of the Community Welfare Brigade noted that TNFRS approval is needed for new trading licenses, but officials do not inspect every building physically for the annual NOC renewal. He questioned the renewal of certificates for high-rise buildings in congested areas such as George Town in North Chennai and the lack of proper fire safety measures in many establishments like the popular restaurants in Mylapore and townships in Perambur’s North Town. The Greater Chennai Corporation must also review fire safety in various establishments under its limits, Mr. Raghukumar said.

According to the CMDA website, 43 MSBs lacked NOC from the TNFRS from 2007 to 2015. In Chennai, the recent major fire breakouts were noted in 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, an apartment building in Velachery in 2023 and at a mall in Sowcarpet in 2023.

K. Senthil Kumar, former Chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects, TN Chapter, stated that, in addition to holding the owner, promoter, or builder, the resident welfare associations should also be held accountable for accidents. “Most issues are in schools, commercial buildings and malls. Kitchens on the topmost floor, such as in a few malls in T. Nagar are also a safety hazard. Physical check-ups by local authorities are not frequent enough, as most license renewals are just paperwork and not even surface-level inspections. Emergency exits and setbacks are often blocked by vehicles parked, specifically in many cinema theatres and shopping complexes,” he stated.

“The corridor and staircase width is reduced when additional structures come up in the campus - commonly noted in the government’s low-income housing settlements,” he added.

Abhash Kumar, Deputy General of Police (DGP), Fire Services, said a ‘compliance certificate’ is given for buildings like residential, storage, or low-rise buildings on smaller plots, but it is not mandatory. “The department conducts weekly fire audits of buildings and MSBs to ensure compliance. However, enforcing fire safety in old buildings that do not require new registrations or are not MSBs is difficult and must be done by the owner,” he said.

Another official suggested mandating NOC issuance for all buildings to ease the problem.

