Call to give national-level award to poet Subramania Bharathi

CHENNAI

12 December 2021 01:02 IST

CM, Ministers lead tributes to the celebrated poet on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday led the State in paying tributes to poet Subramania Bharathi (1882-1921) on the occasion of his birth anniversary. In a tweet, he said his government would continue to follow his principles.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. Sekarbabu, and Member of Parliament Tamizhachi Thangapandian garlanded the statue of the poet on Kamarajar Salai.

Call for national award

Former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy on Saturday called for a national-level recognition like the Bharat Ratna for poet Subramania Bharathi.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of the poet organised by the Vanavil Pannpattu Maiyam (Vanavil Cultural Centre) in association with the Department of Information and Public Relations, he said this was important, especially since his contribution was immense in such a short lifespan. He said that Bharathi was more than a poet. He was a translator, a linguist, he worked for social justice and for empowerment of women. Appreciating the Maiyam’s contribution, he said that the writings of Bharathi should be taken to children all over.

The former CEC presented the Bharathi Award for 2021 to historian and author K.R.A. Narasaiah. Replying to the felicitation, Mr. Narasaiah said that the very first thing that he learnt in Tamil was a poem by Subramania Bharathi. Earlier, Mr. Sekarbabu and former Minister K. Pandiarajan took part in the “Jadhi Pallakku” conducted by the Maiyam.

Launch of band tune

The day witnessed other events too, including a musical tribute and launch of Kavi Bharathi, a band tune where the poet’s Oli Padaitha Kanninai has been notated for playing using instruments in bands. A band comprising 30-odd members rendered the song in front of Bharathiyar Illam in Triplicane.

The RSS has introduced several band tunes based on Hindustani and Carnatic music. This is the first time a tune had been created based on a Tamil patriotic song. Later, speaking at an function organised by the RSS Uttar Tamil Nadu to mark the event, Ramdutt Chakradhar, All India Joint Secretary of the RSS, extolled the greatness of the Mahakavi, who campaigned against untouchability and against caste discrimination.

He said that Bharathi wanted the nation to move towards self-reliance based on Swadeshi principals. Pianist Anil Srinivasan participated.

For children of Tiruvottiyur, Bharathi was the subject of the music, debate and quiz competitions organised by Bharathi Pasarai. “Around 100 children took part in the events. The debate threw up interesting insights about the poet, who imagined a future in which communication would open up and great strides be made in science and technology,” said Ma. Ki. Ramanan, founder of the Pasarai.