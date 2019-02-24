Chennai

Call-taxi drivers protest against bike-taxis in State

Over 100 call-taxi drivers staged a protest on Saturday in two places — MGR Nagar police station and Ola Corporate office in Ekkatuthangal — opposing the introduction of bike-taxis by the cab aggregators.

Ola and Rapido introduced bike-taxis recently in the city.

The taxi drivers opposed the introduction as it was illegal and the Transport Department had not accorded permission to run bike-taxis in the State.

On intimation from taxi-drivers, the Transport Department on Friday seized 18 two-wheelers belonging to the two cab aggregators.

