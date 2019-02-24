Call-taxi drivers protest against bike-taxis in State

Over 100 call-taxi drivers staged a protest on Saturday in two places — MGR Nagar police station and Ola Corporate office in Ekkatuthangal — opposing the introduction of bike-taxis by the cab aggregators.
Ola and Rapido introduced bike-taxis recently in the city.
The taxi drivers opposed the introduction as it was illegal and the Transport Department had not accorded permission to run bike-taxis in the State.
On intimation from taxi-drivers, the Transport Department on Friday seized 18 two-wheelers belonging to the two cab aggregators.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor