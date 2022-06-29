Call-taxi driver murdered near Chengalpattu

Three persons arrested in connection with the murder

The Chengalpattu district police on Tuesday arrested three accused for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old call taxi driver and driving away his car.

On Sunday morning, an unidentified person was found lying dead with cut injuries on his neck near a bus stand in Vallam near Chengalpattu. After investigation, police identified him as Arjun, 30, a call taxi driver from Sholinganallur. Further investigation revealed that on Saturday night, five persons hired him for a ride. They asked him to stop the vehicle at odd hours under the pretext of attending to nature's call and slashed his neck using a knife. They, then, pushed him down from the car and drove away. However, they abandoned the vehicle near Acharapakkam and escaped from there.

Police arrested Prasanth of Perambalur district, Thirumurthi of Ramanathapuram and Muthu and launched a manhunt to nab two more persons. Police said the accused committed the murder to steal the car.