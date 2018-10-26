Call-taxi driver held

more-in

The Thousand Lights police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. According to the police, the offender, identified as Dharmalingam, is a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar, Arumbakkam. He was a call-taxi driver.

On October 15, the accused lured the girl and sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the All Women Police, Thousand Lights, arrested Dharmalingam under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.