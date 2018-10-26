Chennai

Call-taxi driver held

more-in

The Thousand Lights police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. According to the police, the offender, identified as Dharmalingam, is a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar, Arumbakkam. He was a call-taxi driver.

On October 15, the accused lured the girl and sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the All Women Police, Thousand Lights, arrested Dharmalingam under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Post a Comment
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2018 11:32:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/call-taxi-driver-held/article25326675.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story