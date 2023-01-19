ADVERTISEMENT

Call taxi driver arrested for abusing woman passenger 

January 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The taxi driver allegedly abused the passenger when questioned him why he had deviated from the regular route between Palavakkam and Avadi

The Hindu Bureau

The Neelankarai police on Wednesday arrested a call taxi driver for allegedly abusing a woman passenger when she questioned him after he deviated from the regular route. 

The police said the 46-year-old resident of Palavakkam booked a taxi to travel to Avadi. The driver took a deviation from the regular route she used to travel. When she questioned him, he asked her to be quiet and abused her saying he knew the better route to reach the destination. On her complaint, the police booked a case for offences under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and arrested driver Gopalakrishnan, 34, of Thiruverkadu.

