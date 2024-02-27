GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call off protests and help students prepare for exams, School Education Minister urges teachers

In a statement, he says ₹44,042 crore has been allocated for school education in the State Budget, keeping in mind the well being of teachers and students

February 27, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi urged the teachers, who have been protesting over the past week, to call off the demonstration and help students prepare for the upcoming examinations, which are near. As many as 10,000 teachers have been protesting over the past week demanding equal pay for those who joined the service after 2009. In a statement, Mr. Poyyamozhi said ₹44,042 crore had been allocated for school education in the State Budget, keeping in mind the well being of teachers and students. “As the academic year’s end is near and with exams approaching, we have a duty to help the students at this time,” he added.

