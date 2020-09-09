Call for volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Chennai

A press release issued by the Health Department earlier said the trial was being carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has called for volunteers for enrolment in a trial for Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine -- Covishield.

T. S. Selvavinayagam, director of public health, who is also the principal investigator, has called for volunteers for the trial -- phase two/three observer -- blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of Covishield in healthy Indian adults. The trial will be conducted at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, DMS Complex, Teynampet.

Even with the phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine paused in the UK, a health official said it would not have an effect on the planned trials in Chennai.

Last week, 200 vials of the vaccine had reached the city. A press release issued by the Health Department earlier said the trial was being carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis. It would involve two institutions -- Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Researcher -- and 300 volunteers.

For more information, persons can contact phone number, 044-2951 0500 or email covidvaccinetrialdph@gmail.com.