Call for volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Chennai

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has called for volunteers for enrolment in a trial for Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine -- Covishield.
T. S. Selvavinayagam, director of public health, who is also the principal investigator, has called for volunteers for the trial -- phase two/three observer -- blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of Covishield in healthy Indian adults. The trial will be conducted at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, DMS Complex, Teynampet.
Even with the phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine paused in the UK, a health official said it would not have an effect on the planned trials in Chennai.
Last week, 200 vials of the vaccine had reached the city. A press release issued by the Health Department earlier said the trial was being carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis. It would involve two institutions -- Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Researcher -- and 300 volunteers.
For more information, persons can contact phone number, 044-2951 0500 or email covidvaccinetrialdph@gmail.com.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath